(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. plans to offer three updated versions of the Grand Theft Auto video games on its mobile platform next month, bolstering its lineup with one of the best-selling titles of all time.

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas will launch on Dec. 14, the company said Wednesday on social media. They’ll be available at the App Store, Google Play and the Netflix mobile app. Fans can pre-register, the company said.

GTA is owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Shares of the game company rose as much as 1.4% to $158.84 in New York. Netflix was little changed at $480.99.

