(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is teaming up with Silvio Berlusconi’s Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA in a movie-making alliance to capture more viewers in Europe’s fourth-biggest economy.

The companies will co-finance seven titles and Netflix will contribute most of the funding, according to people familiar with the matter. Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings will be in Rome next week for an event to announce the multi-year deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans are not public.

While the tech giant will bring Mediaset a global audience for the movies, the deal shows the shifting balance of power in the TV industry as national networks lose viewers to a growing array of U.S. streaming platforms.

Mediaset is trying to lead a counterattack and has called on other European broadcasters to join forces and achieve the scale they need to compete.

Netflix is cranking up production of TV shows and films all over the world to give its content a local flavor and capture more non-U.S. viewers. The importance of those efforts was underlined in July when it reported a drop in U.S. subscribers and slower growth overseas, sending its shares tumbling.

The company has produced more than 60 international series in 2019, more than double last year’s tally. Recent foreign-language hits include “La Casa De Papel,” a Spanish heist series, and German drama “The Dark.”

It’s reached more than 30% of available customers in European markets such as the U.K., Germany and Sweden, according to estimates, but has more room to grow in southern countries.

Representatives for Mediaset and Netflix declined to comment.

