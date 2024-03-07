(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. will livestream a boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul, as the home entertainment giant delves deeper into live sports programming.

The fight will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the company announced Thursday. Netflix will be teaming up on the event with Most Valuable Promotions, a company founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021 that specializes in pay-per-view fights.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s vice president, nonfiction sports, said in a statement.

In January, Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to Raw as well as other programming from World Wrestling Entertainment, marking the service’s biggest move to date into live events.

The fight will mark Netflix’s third live sports event, following golf and tennis exhibitions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.