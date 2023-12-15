(Bloomberg) -- The outgoing Dutch government has agreed to drop its veto against Bulgaria joining European Union’s passport-control-free Schengen zone, leaving Austria as the last stumbling block.

“The government came to the conclusion that Bulgaria meets the conditions set for Schengen accession,” State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg said in a letter to the parliament on Friday. The announcement marks a reversal in the stance of the Netherlands which had been blocking Bulgaria’s bid for years over worries concerning the rule of law in the country.

Earlier this month, Austria, which has been opposing Bulgaria’s accession due to increased immigration pressure, said it may be willing to relax its veto under certain conditions.

“Talks with Austria continue,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov told reporters in Brussels on Friday. “If there was no decision by the Netherlands, the conversation would have been useless.”

Still, the outgoing Dutch cabinet’s decision can be overruled by the parliament as the make-up of the lower house changed after far-right politician Geert Wilders’ surprise election victory on Nov. 22.

