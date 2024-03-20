(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government has floated the idea of abolishing a risky type of bank bonds after the asset class was temporarily thrown into deep turmoil last year.

The events surrounding the collapse of Credit Suisse last year “showed that investors and markets have not fully internalized the various triggers that can lead to loss participation in AT1 instruments,” the Dutch Finance Ministry said in a report published late Tuesday. “The abolition of various capital instruments, including AT1 capital with sometimes an opaque design and suboptimal behavioral incentives, can both reduce regulatory pressure and promote risk management.”

Any changes would require coordination by European Union and international authorities, meaning the Dutch considerations are unlikely to be adopted soon, if at all. The report “explores the effectiveness of policy options aimed at improving the resilience of banks,” the ministry said.

The market for AT1 bonds suffered a scare last year when Swiss regulators canceled about $17 billion of the securities as part of a larger government-engineered rescue package for Credit Suisse. While the decision made a takeover of the domestic lender more palatable for the buyer, UBS Group AG, it created uncertainty for AT1s because, contrary to the expectations of many investors, Credit Suisse’s equity shareholders didn’t get fully wiped out.

The turmoil sparked some expectations on potential AT1 reform, but that has cooled off more recently as the market has recovered. The spread on one key Bloomberg index of such notes recently hit its lowest level in nearly two years, propelling European banks to pump out $12.1 billion of the securities this year so far in what’s the second-strongest quarter for the product ever.

“There was a moment where the supervisory world was going to look at it and I think that moment passed,” Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in January, referring to AT1 securities. “We’re probably left with this thing.”

There’s a case to be made for calling the securities “poorly conceived, poorly designed,” von Moltke also said.

AT1 bonds can get wiped out or converted to equity when a bank’s capital level drops below a trigger threshold. The securities were created to help avoid a repeat of taxpayer-funded bank bailouts in the financial crisis.

There’s no guarantee that other authorities will pick up on the Dutch reform debate. The country’s finance ministry may also face a re-shuffle later this year after the current coalition parties lost the general election in November.

The Dutch government is also exploring whether regulators can issue system-wide restrictions on banks’ dividend payments and share buybacks, according to a list of policy options included in the report on Tuesday.

