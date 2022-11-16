(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands has raised the prospect of one day building out its debt issuance to include bonds that link interest payments to ESG targets, in what would be a first for a European government.

So-called sustainability-linked bonds, or SLBs, typically see issuers pay a premium if they miss pre-determined environmental, social or governance goals -- and sometimes receive a discount if they achieve them. Though popular among companies, the only governments that have issued SLBs so far are Chile and Uruguay.

“SLBs are definitely something that we can consider in the longer term,” Jaap Teerhuis, the head of the cash management and issuance department of the Dutch State Treasury Agency. But they are not on the agenda “in the short term.”

“The issuance, if any, is one of the many instruments such as social bonds or linkers for example that the DSTA can consider as part of the DMO toolkit,” he said. “Issuing SLBs would also be part of a political process.”

Earlier in the day, Sophie Wellen, a green bond specialist at the DSTA, said the Netherlands would welcome feedback as it determines whether the SLB structure is a suitable addition to its debt program.

“SLBs are definitely something we will consider and we are considering, and we are very eager to hear input from primary dealers and investors on what they think, whether it would be a suitable instrument for a country like the Netherlands,” she said at a conference in Brussels on Wednesday. “It’s a transition bond and we consider ourselves to also be in a transition.”

Global SLB sales grew almost tenfold last year to around $108 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, with an additional $80 billion so far in 2022. They differ from the more-established green bond market, where the proceeds are earmarked for environmental projects. In contrast, funds raised through SLBs can be used for anything.

The rapid growth in SLBs has also attracted criticism, with weak targets and tiny penalties leaving some creditors cautious. A number of the world’s largest ESG bond investors refuse to touch SLBs, while early investors have voiced concerns that corners of the market risk losing credibility.

For governments, SLBs raise unique challenges. Wellen said in order for the penalties on failing to meet SLB criteria to actually influence government decision making, they would need to be very high. That, in turn, may prove too great a risk for taxpayers.

Read more: ESG Bond Market Splits on Linking Ethical Goals to Nations’ Debt

“As a government you want to be ambitious on the green part, but you also have your responsibility to your taxpayer,” she said. “I can’t say whether it will be adopted but it is something that we are taking into consideration.”

