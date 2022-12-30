(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is set to appoint its first female finance minister, with local media reporting that Sigrid Kaag, head of pro-European D66 party, will take the post in the euro area’s fifth biggest economy. Only four of her European Union counterparts are women -- all of them also euro members. The new Dutch cabinet is expected to be announced in January.

