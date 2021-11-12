(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is set to enter another lockdown after corona infections hit new records past week, national broadcaster NOS news says, citing government sources.

The country will enter a “partial lockdown” which would include measures to shut down bars, shops and restaurants after 7pm. The government will also reiterate its advice to work from home as much as possible.

There will be a limit to invite a maximum amount of 4 people to socialize at home. The partial lockdown will be put in place for three weeks and will become effective from Saturday 7 p.m. local time.

Despite having one of the highest vaccination rates of Europe, according to health agency RIVM, infections have been mounting. On Thursday, some 16,364 infections were recorded, up from a previous record 12,997 on Dec. 20 last year.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte will address the country in a press conference about the new measures later today.

