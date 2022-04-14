Netherlands Tells Its Companies Not to Pay for Gas in Rubles

(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will not allow Dutch companies to accept a demand from Moscow to pay for gas in rubles.

“The Dutch government agrees with the conclusion of the European Commission that the Russian decree is a breach of the existing sanctions,” a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy told Bloomberg on Thursday. “This means it is not allowed for Dutch companies to agree with these terms.”

Russian gas flows to the Netherlands are low by regional standards. But the move may add to pressure on other European countries to fall in line.

The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. Other European governments are yet to react publicly to that advice.

