(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned electricity utility said it’s agreed with the Netherlands to work toward repurposing a coal-fired power plant.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and the Netherlands Embassy will conduct a pre-feasibility study for a “climate-smart, labor-intensive” agricultural development at the Grootvlei Power Station site about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Johannesburg, the utility said.

South Africa is starting a massive undertaking to move away from coal, which is used to generate 80% of its electricity, and tap cleaner sources of energy. The transition will also involve a coal industry that employs about 90,000 workers and the communities they work and live in. Eskom has said its energy transition plan may require as much as 1.2 trillion rand ($71.3 billion) of investment.

The Netherlands began agriculture-related studies at the site last year. The transition work at Grootvlei “can become an inspiration and a blueprint for other sites” that will follow, Eskom said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.