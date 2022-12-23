(Bloomberg) -- Dutch politicians have voted to approve new pension legislation that will regulate the transfer of billions of pension assets in the Netherlands.

A motion to amend the Pensions Act and other laws in connection with revision of the pension system was passed in the lower house of parliament late on Thursday with 93 votes in favor and 48 against.

The new legislation has been years in the making and had been subject to months of debate and negotiations.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the Dutch upper house of parliament and a transition period for pension funds will then take place from July 2023 to January 2027.

