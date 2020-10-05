(Bloomberg) -- Nets A/S, the European payments provider, is attracting takeover interest from competitors including Nexi SpA and Global Payments Inc. as consolidation in the industry heats up, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Milan-based Nexi has made a non-binding offer for Nets, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Global Payments has separately expressed interest in the business, which could also attract other suitors, the people said.

The private equity owners of Nets had invited a select group of potential buyers to submit offers, the people said. They could could enter advanced talks with a preferred bidder as soon as this month, one of the people said. A group led by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman bought Nets for about 33 billion kroner ($5.2 billion) in a deal completed in 2018.

Other shareholders of Nets include Advent International and Bain Capital, which are also major investors in Nexi. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Spokespeople for Advent, Bain, Hellman & Friedman and Nexi declined to comment. A representative for Global Payments couldn’t immediately be reached outside regular U.S. business hours.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.