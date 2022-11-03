(Bloomberg) -- Kyrie Irving, the point guard for the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets franchise, has apologized after being suspended from playing for failing to “disavow antisemitism” when he was given an opportunity to do so.

Irving will be suspended for at least five games without pay “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct,” the Nets said on Twitter Thursday. He last month posted a link to a film the contained “deeply offensive antisemitic material,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving said on Instagram. “I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”

The seven-time All Star was reprimanded by Nets owner and billionaire co-founder of Alibaba Group Joe Tsai earlier this week as the controversy even drew commentary from the Anti-Defamation League. Hall of Fame players Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were also critical of the decision to post the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Brooklyn Nets Fire Steve Nash as Team Flops, Irving Stirs Uproar

Silver condemned Irving even as the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft promised to donate $500,000 to groups to fight hate. He is scheduled to make about $36.9 million in the 2022-23 season, according to statistics website Basketball Reference.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs,” the Brooklyn Nets said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.