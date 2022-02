Nets Trading James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons, Others: ESPN

(Bloomberg) -- The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Philadelphia will send Brooklyn an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, Wojnarowski said.

