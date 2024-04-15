(Bloomberg) -- Neumora Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in a month after US regulators put a clinical hold on an early-stage study of its brain disease treatment following new data linking the therapy to convulsions in rabbits.

About 30 patients have received doses of the drug, called NMRA-266, in the study, and convulsions haven’t been observed in any, according to a statement Monday from the company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. The shares dropped as much as 21% when US markets opened, the most intraday since March 13.

“We are disappointed with the unanticipated safety findings in rabbits and are discussing next steps” with the Food and Drug Administration, Henry Gosebruch, Neumora’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “In parallel, we’re continuing to make significant progress across the rest of our portfolio.”

Neumora is developing a number of drugs targeted against brain conditions including bipolar depression, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease. Another one of its potential treatments is in final stage studies for major depressive disorder, according to the company’s website.

The delay puts Neumora’s program further behind other companies developing drugs for schizophrenia, including Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., William Blair & Co. analyst Myles Minter said in a note. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. recently acquired Karuna, while AbbVie Inc. is purchasing Cerevel. Investors remain focused on Neumora’s pivotal trial in major depressive disorder, Minter said.

