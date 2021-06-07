(Bloomberg) -- A New York pharmaceuticals project manager was accused by federal securities regulators of tipping off a Neuralstem Inc. shareholder to the negative results of a clinical trial for an antidepressant the company was developing, allowing him and his uncle to dump their shares before the news was announced.

Holly Hand, 35, was a senior project manager for clinical trials at Neuralstem during the period at issue, according to the lawsuit. She allegedly tipped off Chad Calice, with whom she owns and occupies a home in Chenango Forks, to the negative results of a trial for NSI-189, an antidepressant that was one of the company’s main drugs under development, in July 2017, according to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday in federal court in Manhattan.

According to the suit, Hand learned of the results around lunchtime on July 21 and called Calice later that day to tell him about the outcome and to convey “her significant concerns about its potential adverse impact on the company’s business prospects and her own employment status.”

Calice, 34, sold his entire position the following Monday, the day before the results were announced, allowing him to avoid losses of more than $103,000, the SEC says in the complaint. He reinvested in the company the day after the announcement, buying 4,000 shares at $2.82 apiece, well below the range of $5.45 to $6 a share at which he sold his stock.

Calice, a veterinarian, also tipped off his uncle, a 73-year-old retired math teacher who wasn’t identified in the complaint, allowing him to avoid more than $14,434 in losses, according to the SEC, which is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Hand subsequently took a job as a clinical project director at another pharmaceutical company, according to the suit.

The defendants couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Neuralstem changed its name to Seneca Biopharma Inc. in 2019 and merged with Leading BioSciences Inc. in April to become Palisade Bio Inc.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Chad Calice and Holly Hand, 21-cv-5009, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

