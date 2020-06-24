(Bloomberg) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered everyone in the state to wear face masks in public after a spike in Covid-19 cases followed the reopening of the economy.

Sisolak said he didn’t anticipate penalizing citizens not wearing facial coverings, but urged everyone to do so and businesses to require it. The mask rule would go into effect Friday.

“We are not post-Covid,” the governor said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’re still in the middle of the first wave.”

Sisolak, a Democrat serving his first term, had been under pressure to restart the state’s economy after shutting much of it in March. The first businesses began reopening in May, with the state’s large and lucrative casino industry following on June 4. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had pressed for an earlier opening.

On Monday, the state saw a single-day record of 462 new cases, mostly in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. was ahead of the curve, announcing that masks would be required at all of its properties nationwide earlier on Wednesday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., another larger operator, said it supported the governor’s decision.

“Mandatory face coverings have had no impact on the ability of our employees to deliver great guest experiences,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

MGM Resorts International said in a statement Wednesday it will require masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces at its U.S. resorts starting Friday.

“Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property,” the company said. “Masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread.”

Sisolak said not wearing masks shouldn’t be viewed as a partisan issue or an expression of First Amendment rights.

“Please wear masks for everyone’s safety,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.