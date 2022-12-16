Nevada’s Unemployment Rate Jumps to Highest in the US at 4.9%

(Bloomberg) -- Nevada saw its unemployment rate jump to 4.9% last month, the highest in the US.

The state also had the largest increase from October, a 0.3%, along with Oregon, according to Labor Department data published Friday.

Nevada’s economy is still recovering from a steep downturn and massive job losses during the first year of the pandemic. The key hotel and entertainment industry in Las Vegas has bounced back as gamblers and tourists returned, sending housing values soaring.

But the city’s real estate market has cooled in recent months, along with other hotspots, amid a sharp increase in interest rates. Property managers in Las Vegas are seeing more available rentals, and the region’s fast-rising rents have suddenly turned negative, according to Apartment List.

Nevada’s rising jobless rate may be chalked up to its growing labor market and its reliance on tourism-related jobs.

The chief economist for the state’s department of employment put a positive spin on the numbers, saying the share of the population either working or looking for work surpassed 61% for the first time this year.

“This month’s report shows ongoing growth in Nevada’s labor market,” the economist, David Schmidt, said in a release.

Overall, the US unemployment rate held at 3.7% last month, as the nation added more jobs than economists forecast. Utah had the lowest rate, at 2.2%, following by Minnesota and North Dakota at 2.3%.

