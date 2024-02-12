(Bloomberg) -- Gamblers in Nevada wagered a record $185.6 million on Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The total grew 21% from a year ago and also beat the previous high of $179.8 million set in 2022, according to data from the state’s Gaming Control Board.

Going into Sunday’s big game, the American Gaming Association, a casino trade group, was predicting a record $23.1 billion would be wagered nationally, an amount that includes casual bets between friends and illegal ones with bookies.

Sports books in Nevada benefited from the fact that the Super Bowl was played in Las Vegas for the first time, drawing thousands of additional visitors. Betting companies staged special events in the city for their best customers.

The big numbers represent the total amount wagered. Casinos and sports-betting operators actually keep just a small sliver of that revenue. In Nevada, casino winnings on the game were just $6.8 million.

Macquarie Group Ltd. estimated many sportsbooks nationally lost money because the underdog team won.

Broadcast and streaming figures for the game also set new highs, according to CBS. The broadcaster had 120 million US viewers across the CBS channel and Paramount+, helping to set an audience record for the streaming service of its parent Paramount Global. With 123.4 million total viewers, it was the biggest single-network telecast in history, CBS said.

Before the game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, researcher Eilers & Krejcik Gaming estimated the industry would handle $1.25 billion in bets, with Nevada garnering a leading 13% share.

Sports betting has exploded across the US since the Supreme Court in 2018 allowed sports wagering to expand beyond Nevada. Some 38 states and District of Columbia now offer such bets, but that hasn’t put a dent in wagering in America’s gambling capital.

