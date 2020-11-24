(Bloomberg) -- The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday certified Joe Biden’s 33,500-vote victory in the state, dealing yet another setback to Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the presidential election’s results.

The state’s highest court completed its canvass of the Nov. 3 election results. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak will now issue a proclamation declaring the winner and officially appoint the electors who will cast the state’s six Electoral College votes for Biden unless a court intervenes.

The certification was the latest in a series of defeats for Trump, who has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, to have won the Nov. 3 election.

Michigan made Biden’s win there official on Monday, Georgia certified its results last week and Pennsylvania followed earlier Tuesday. Arizona is set to certify its results on Nov. 30 and Wisconsin by Dec. 1, after a Trump-requested recount in two counties is completed.

Trump’s campaign and its allies are still pursuing challenges, including in Nevada, which Democrats have sought to have dismissed. Legal experts have said Republicans haven’t provided evidence to justify invalidating votes or overturning the results.

On Monday night, the U.S. General Services Administration, following weeks of inaction, acknowledged Biden as the apparent winner and Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. That designation triggers a formal transition process, giving Biden and his team access to current agency officials, briefing books and other government resources, including some $6 million in funding.

