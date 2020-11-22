(Bloomberg) -- Nevada will cut capacity at casinos and other public venues starting Tuesday to lower the spread of coronavirus infection, according to Governor Steve Sisolak.

Gaming operations and venues including restaurants, bars and gyms will be reduced to 25% of fire-code capacity, down from 50%, he said. The limit at retail stores, including grocery outlets, will stay at 50%, with strict social distancing and additional monitoring requirements.

The state is home to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip with casino resorts operated by companies including Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. The new measures, which will last for three weeks, will be imposed just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, where Americans are already traveling across the country to meet family and friends.

Public gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people, or 25% capacity, whichever is lower, and no large events will be approved during the three weeks. New curbs will be added even to private gatherings, which will be capped at 10 people from no more than two households -- with the use of masks.

“I did all I could to avoid further restrictions and keep us on the path forward, but now I must act,” the governor said.

