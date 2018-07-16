{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    Jul 16, 2018

    Nevsun says Lundin offer ignores fundamental value of the company

    The Canadian Press

    Copper wire rod sits in a storage facility following manufacture at the Uralelectromed OJSC Copper Refinery, operated by Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. (UMMC), in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Russia, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Russias No. 1 zinc miner and No. 2 copper producer plans a far-reaching expansion of its diversified minerals output, billionaire co-owner and Chief Executive Officer Andrey Kozitsyn said in an interview.

    Copper wire rod in a storage facility at the Uralelectromed OJSC Copper Refinery, operated by Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. (UMMC), in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Russia, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Nevsun Resources Ltd. says a renewed takeover offer by Lundin Mining Corp. ignores the fundamental value of the company.

    The company urged shareholders to take no action in response to Lundin's announcement, noting that no formal offer has yet been made.

    Lundin Mining says it plans to make a restructured $1.4-billion cash offer for Nevsun Resources after a previous attempt fell through.

    In May, the company partnered with Euro Sun Mining Inc. on a roughly $1.5-billion takeover offer that was a combination of cash and shares in both firms.

    Nevsun rejected that offer because it said it overvalued Euro Sun's shares and because the company's involvement raised other uncertainties.

    The company says the latest offer of $4.75 per share in cash is less than the $5 in cash and shares in an expression of interest by Lundin earlier this month.
     

     