A majority of HR executives say they either don’t plan to change their current health-care offerings or are still evaluating options, according to a survey of 220 human resources executives this week released Thursday by management consulting firm Gartner. Only 24% said they currently offer the travel benefit.

Another survey from late May that found that 60% of 350 respondents had no plans to make changes to their benefit offerings if abortion was made illegal or restricted. In that poll, 10% said they would reimburse travel expenses related to getting out-of-state care.

Companies looking to signal their support for abortion rights have mostly offered up reimbursement for travel and health care costs for employees who have to get reproductive health care out-of-state. Due to the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning federal abortion protections, around two-dozen states could ban or restrict the procedure in the coming months. Employers with workers in those states, such as Citigroup Inc. and Shell Plc., are among those offering the new benefits.

In another survey from before the ruling, 87% of HR executives told the Society for Human Resource Management they wouldn’t make any benefits plan changes if their employees already had health savings accounts as part of their insurance coverage. Around 60% of employers offer HSA plans.

Gartner’s June survey found that 38% of HR executives said they reiterated their existing coverage in reaction to the high court ruling and 36% are waiting for more clarity on state laws or otherwise evaluating their options. In response to a question on whether they would add benefits, 35% said they don’t plan to add any existing benefits, and a majority of those respondents don’t currently offer benefits. A quarter were still evaluating if they should take any action as they get more clarity on state laws or other factors.

That said, the poll showed 43% of executives said they either feel significantly or somewhat compelled to respond in some way to the court ruling, up from only 8% who gave similar responses in May, before the ruling. Another 36% said they aren’t sure if they should respond and 20% said they don’t feel compelled to take any action.

Leaving the social safety net in the hands of employers tends to create divides between the high-paying, in-demand workers and everyone else. More than a quarter of US workers in the private sector have no health-care benefits at all, according to labor department data. While most large banks and technology companies have said they will offer assistance with travel for abortions, Walmart Inc. — the largest US employer — has not.

That would put low-income workers — a group comprising most of the people getting abortions, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute — at a disadvantage.

“To the extent that corporations are making any moves, they’re making moves with regard to the so-called talent — low-wage, hourly workers are not going to be getting these extra benefits,” Robert Reich, who was secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton and now studies public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, said in an interview. “It’s a cover. It’s a sweetener. It makes people feel as if the right things are happening.”

