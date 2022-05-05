(Bloomberg) -- Outside of southern Africa, new Covid-19 cases on the continent remain low, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa is reporting the most weekly new cases, Africa CDC Deputy Director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told reporters Thursday in a virtual briefing. In most of the African countries that are experiencing a fifth wave, it’s more severe than previous ones, he said.

In the past week, 85 virus deaths were reported across the continent, down from 207 the previous week. So far, 11 African countries have experienced a fifth wave.

South Africa’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate on Wednesday rose to its highest level yet of its fifth wave of infections.

