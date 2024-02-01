(Bloomberg) -- The British government pledged to work with entrepreneurs and investors to ease concerns caused by updates introduced to the UK’s “angel investor” program, which critics say will worsen the investment landscape for women.

Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, met with representatives from the Startup Coalition on Wednesday to address a backlash over changes to the legislation imposed on the same day, which governs who can be approached to invest in a business. In a readout circulated after the meeting, the Treasury said Afolami “undertook to work closely with those sectors affected to address the concerns raised.”

The modifications to the angel-investor rules raise barriers to entry for people who want to support startups, including by increasing the required income threshold by 70% to £170,000. This change could rule out women in the sector across entire regions of the country. Nearly 148,000 men in the UK earned more than £150,000 in the 2020/2021 tax year, according to data from HMRC, but that number falls to 46,000 for women.

“The landscape is already incredibly dire,” said Grace Beverley, who has founded several businesses including clothing brand TALA. Just 3.5% of equity finance went to all female-founded businesses in the first half of 2023. “The UK is clearly not a good place for women to start businesses. I think that is something we absolutely need to address.”

The government originally proposed changes to the rules governing angel investors in 2021, after investors flooded to the market to spend money they’d built up during the pandemic. Concerned that safeguards ensuring investors understood the risks they were taking were too weak, the government said it wanted to tighten up the criteria by which someone can qualify as an angel investor.

But investor groups say funding for small businesses has since dried up and that there was little evidence to show investor protections were inadequate.

Even as the legislation has changed, Dom Hallas, executive director of the Startup Coalition, is confident that the government may improve the angel-investor landscape in the coming months.

“The meeting was productive,” he wrote in a letter to members on Thursday. “I’m confident that Government do ‘get it’. It was made plain by many in the sector, including the significant group of female and underrepresented investors and founders present, what this change risks.”

Hallas said he would work with Afolami over the coming weeks on ways to make the new rules more inclusive for a wider range of investors. Options are thought to include reintroducing a clause similar to one that previously existed, whereby a person could qualify as an angel investor if they had made an unlisted investment in the past year.

Female angel investors are more likely to financially support companies set up by women, representing around 25% of their investments compared to 19% among the angel community overall, according to a 2022 report. A government-commissioned report also found that £250 billion could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled businesses at the same rate as men.

"It's unbelievable that this would not have flagged up as something that would hugely disproportionately affect women and disadvantaged founders and therefore absolutely should not go ahead," said Beverley on Bloomberg Radio.

