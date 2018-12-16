(Bloomberg) -- Street protests against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were held for a fourth day in a week, with opposition parties inspired by France’s Yellow Vest movement uniting in their hostility to laws allowing for more overtime and greater government control of the judiciary.

Thousands rallied in Budapest on Sunday for a demonstration called “Merry Christmas, Mr. Prime Minister,” a mocking reference to the four-term leader. Last week, Orban pushed through parliament measures designed to make it easier for employers to demand more overtime from their workers and which create a top court under government oversight.

The proposals highlight the growing centralization of power under Orban, who won a third consecutive election in April and whose government is undergoing a European Union probe over accusations that it’s undermining the rule of law.

Labor unions joined opposition parties of all stripes on Heroes’ Square. The demonstrators were later expected to head for an area near parliament, where police used tear gas on three nights last week to prevent protesters from storming the assembly. Sunday’s rally was expected to be the biggest since Wednesday, with more than 30,000 signaling on Facebook their intention to attend. Smaller protests were also planned in several cities across Hungary.

After four weeks of violent weekend protests in France, the government in Paris last week offered concessions on pensions, taxes and the minimum wage. While Hungary’s opposition parties have vowed to emulate the French Yellow Vest movement, it’s far from certain that they’ll be able to get concessions from Orban, who has vowed to eradicate liberal democracy in the eastern EU member state.

Orban’s Fidesz party holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, allowing it to pass laws without depending on opposition lawmakers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoltan Simon in Budapest at zsimon@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo, Ross Larsen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.