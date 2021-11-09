(Bloomberg) --

Barclays Plc’s new chief executive officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan reshuffled some of the bank’s key leadership, as he starts to put his mark in his second week in the role.

Paul Compton has been named sole global head of the corporate and investment bank, the bank said in a memo Tuesday. Stephen Dainton becomes co-head of global markets, alongside Adeel Khan who was recently global head of credit.

The changes come after Venkatakrishnan, also known as Venkat, took over as CEO last week after former CEO Jes Staley stepped down amid a regulatory probe into his relationship with the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Compton, an Australian operations and IT specialist who was also seen as a candidate to replace Staley, was named global head of banking last year.

Barclays posted a record third quarter in investment banking which helped offset more muted earnings in its trading unit. In his previous role as global head of markets, Venkat planned to boost areas such as European rates trading which has been under-performing, Bloomberg News has reported.

As part of the restructuring, Alistair Currie becomes global head of consumer banking and payments and Ashok Vaswani, will take on a new role as chief digital strategy officer, reporting to Venkat.

