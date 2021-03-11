(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. released data showing their Covid-19 antibody therapy reduces the risk of death in severe cases.

The companies said Thursday that they will immediately seek emergency use authorization in the U.S. after they finished a late-stage study early on the recommendation of an independent monitoring board.

Doctors are looking for therapies to counter Covid-19, and London-based Glaxo and San Francisco-based Vir are working with the U.S. National Institutes of Health on studies of the antibody therapy. Other antibodies from Eli Lilly & Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. have received authorizations for emergency use from U.S. regulators.

The treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the numbers of patients who were hospitalized or died by 85% compared to a placebo, the companies said. They also presented data showing the therapy is active against variants that have originated in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil.

Glaxo invested $250 million in Vir last year.

