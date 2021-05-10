New Bridge Offers Respite to One of Africa’s Busiest Borders

(Bloomberg) -- Botswana and Zambia opened the $260 million Kazungula bridge, which may help alleviate congestion at one of Africa’s busiest border crossings in neighboring Zimbabwe.

The 923-meter road and rail bridge offers a faster and cheaper alternative to a route via Beitbridge on Zimbabwe’s border with South Africa. Kazungula has a one-stop border facility located near the quadripoint that links Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Edgar Lungu presided over the ceremony Monday to mark the opening of Kazungula. Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also attended the ceremony.

Bottlenecks at the Beitbridge crossing usually result in a snarl up of commercial traffic and cargo on the route, which is also an important access point for Congo. On average, about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily, according to Zimbabwean officials.

