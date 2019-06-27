New business council launches in Alberta with ex-TransCanada CEO as chair

A former chief executive of TransCanada Corp. is heading up a new business group aimed at increasing the “long-term prosperity and attractiveness” of Alberta.

Hal Kvilse, who is currently chair of ARC Resources and Finning International, helped launch the Business Council of Alberta and will be chairman of the newly-formed group.

“Leaders from across the province have come together, determined to make life better for the people of Alberta,” Kvisle said in a release Thursday. “Alberta has many strengths – people, resources, infrastructure and environment – and through thoughtful action we can create a future with long-term economic and social prosperity for all Albertans.”

The council is made up of more than 40 initial members, and is co-founded by Kvisle alongside four other business leaders, including TransAlta Corp. CEO Dawn Farrell and ARC Financial President and Founder Mac Van Wielingen.

The group published a paper titled AlbertaBETTER as its first order of business, a manifesto aimed at improving environmental commitments, governance, innovation and focusing on the province’s future among other goals.

It has also promised to establish a task force on skills and training for the province’s workers and a prosperity index to measure Alberta’s social, environmental and economic success.

The business council’s launch comes as Alberta’s economy struggles as its energy sector faces pipeline bottlenecks and regulatory uncertainty.