(Bloomberg) -- The hedge fund manager set to run Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to sever all ties to the investment firm he founded, in an effort to end a political storm that threatened to prevent him from taking the job.

Nicolai Tangen and Norges Bank, which manages the wealth fund, agreed to new contractual terms for the incoming CEO during a meeting on Monday. The move followed demands made last week by Norway’s parliament targeting potential conflicts of interest tied to Tangen’s controlling stake in AKO Capital LLP.

According to the new terms, Tangen will:

Transfer his 43% stake and dividend rights in AKO to the AKO Foundation, a charity; the agreement will “apply in perpetuity,” Norges Bank said

Tangen will also sell his personal holdings, including about 5 billion kroner ($550 million) in AKO funds, and deposit the proceeds in bank accounts. He already has about 2 billion kroner in bank deposits, he said at a press conference late on Monday

“I’m doing this to remove any doubt about which hat I’m wearing now,” Tangen said. “I’m still strongly and deeply motivated to go into public service, and use the knowledge I have of international finance to manage the Norwegian people’s common fortune.”

Norges Bank said the new arrangements made Tangen free to start in his new job from Sept. 1, as planned. The bank also said it will take a bit longer to implement the new contractual terms, meaning they won’t all have been enacted by the time he starts.

Satisfying Parliament

With Monday’s agreement, Tangen appears to have satisfied the latest demands made by Norway’s parliament. Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said he believed the new deal meets lawmakers’ requirements, and several opposition parties, including Labor -- the country’s biggest -- welcomed the deal Tangen struck.

Last week, pressure on Tangen and Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen, who was in charge of the recruitment, reached boiling point after parliament backed criticism from Norges Bank’s watchdog. The supervisor pointed to unresolved conflicts of interest stemming from Tangen’s remaining AKO stake, as well as his firm’s use of tax havens.

In an interview, Tangen said he’d already agreed to the new terms on Sunday. He also said the intensity of the opposition to his candidacy at no point made him want to give up.

“When you’re an asset manager, you need to be used to the fact that people don’t agree with your investments,” he said by phone. “If they do, it’s usually not a very good investment. You need to be used to, and capable of, being unpopular.”

Another important attribute of good asset managers is being able to “change your mind when things change,” he said.

On Monday, the 54-year-old Tangen repeated he wouldn’t have applied for the CEO job at the wealth fund if he’d known he would need to exit AKO entirely. Since his appointment was made public in March, Tangen said he’s been through “the most intense, the most demanding, but also the most instructive” time of his life. He said the process had left him even more motivated to start the job.

Tangen said he didn’t “for one second” consider withdrawing from the process. “But I think it’s fair to say that Oystein [Olsen] owes me a beer,” he said.

