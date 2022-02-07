New CEOs for Taylor Wimpey and Pets at Home: The London Rush

Taylor Wimpey Plc: The housebuilder named its current Group Operations Director Jennie Daly as its new CEO, starting at the end of the company’s AGM in April.

The move could displease one of the company’s investors, activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management, who at the end of last year called on the company to focus on external candidates

Pets at Home Plc: The retailer also hired a new CEO this morning, appointing Lyssa McGowan, the former Chief Consumer Officer at Sky UK Ltd and a former board member of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to the top job.

British Land Plc: Supermarket Aldi Stores Ltd will lease four new sites from the company, totaling 85,000 square feet of retail space.

The stores are mainly across the midlands, ranging from Denton near Manchester, to Walsall near Birmingham

Outside The City

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces yet another crucial week with reports indicating a vote of no confidence in his party leadership could be imminent. Johnson overhauled his top team over the weekend as he attempts to reset his premiership following the “partygate” scandal.

Further afield, French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russian President Vladimir Putin today as Western leaders continue their push to deter a move against Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans any attack.

In Case You Missed It

Watch Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc after Bloomberg News reported it is considering options for its infant nutrition unit. The company has been mulling a sale of the business, which owns brands including Enfamil formula, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Oil giant BP Plc reports its full-year results tomorrow, and investors will be closely comparing the impact of higher commodity prices on their earnings with those of Shell Plc, who reported last week. Grocery delivery company Ocado Group Plc also reports its full-year earnings.

