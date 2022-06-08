(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea Football Club is pushing ahead with plans to raise the cost of some of its best seats, people familiar with the matter said, in a move that may test fans’ relationship with the club’s new owners.

The team is preparing to significantly increase the price of season tickets in the upper west stand of Stamford Bridge stadium, according to the people. An earlier proposal to price the season tickets at as much as £3,900 ($4,895) -- equivalent to around £205 a game -- has been slightly tempered, though Chelsea plans to go ahead with the bulk of the planned increases, they said.

Upper west stand seats are currently available from £70 plus taxes per game, according to the club’s website.

Chelsea will keep the price of season tickets not affected by the west stand plans frozen at levels that have not changed for around a decade, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The London club revealed the west stand pricing in November, when it put forward proposals to increase the amount of lucrative hospitality ticketing at its ground. Supporters reacted angrily to those plans, saying they priced out ordinary fans.

Since then, Chelsea has been at the center of one of the most contested and high-profile takeovers in world sports. Previous owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club after being sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In May, US investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital completed their £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea. Around that time, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust asked Boehly to freeze season ticket prices and review the plans for the west stand as “an immediate show of goodwill to supporters”.

A representative for Chelsea declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Boehly couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The cost of watching English Premier League football is rising for most fans, stretching the budgets of tens of thousands of supporters already dealing with the UK’s cost-of-living crisis. Of the 20 teams competing in England’s elite competition next season, more than half have increased the price of their costliest 19-match pass.

