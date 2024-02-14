(Bloomberg) -- A new Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago index based on high-frequency indicators projects the US government’s upcoming retail sales report will show a more moderate increase in January purchases excluding autos.

The index estimates that retail sales excluding motor vehicles and parts will rise 0.2%, in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That would follow a 0.4% December increase, based on US Census Bureau figures.

The Chicago Fed’s new measure aims to track consumer spending by using high-frequency indicators to allow for a direct comparison to the Census Bureau’s retail and food services sales excluding motor vehicles and parts.

The measure “grew out of pandemic-era research that aimed to improve on the timeliness and reliability of traditional measures of retail spending in the US,” according to the regional Fed bank.

The Chicago Fed Advance Retail Trade Summary tracks credit-card transactions, retail foot traffic, gasoline sales, and consumer sentiment to gauge retail spending. Detailed receipt-level data are used as well. Online prices from State Street PriceStats and Adobe and weekly gas prices are tracked.

Overall, the eight data series are combined into a single gauge. In addition, the Fed bank will include an inflation-adjusted estimate, something that isn’t currently provided in the Census Bureau release. The Chicago Fed also projects a 0.2% increase in sales excluding autos after adjusting for inflation.

The Chicago Fed’s index will be released twice a month — one day prior to the Census Bureau’s release and at the end of each month summarizing data available through mid-month.

