(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second-largest pension fund wants to merge with other firms as it seeks to more than double assets to A$500 billion ($360 billion) by the end of the decade.

The Australian Retirement Trust has added capacity to take on more funds after completing the merger of QSuper and Sunsuper on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Reilly said. The newly formed fund will target firms outside the northeastern state of Queensland, where three-quarters of its members are based, he said in an interview.

“Our growth ambitions lie outside of Queensland,” Reilly said. “Our main aim is to continue to deliver benefits for members, but we need to continue to grow to do that.”

Custodians of Australia’s A$3.4 trillion in retirement savings, the world’s fifth-largest pension pool, are consolidating amid increased scrutiny of under-performing funds and growing pressure to cut fees and boost returns. Fewer than 90 of the nation’s 200 pension funds are expected to survive this decade, while so-called mega funds like AustralianSuper get the lion’s share of more than A$50 billion in annual inflows.

Reilly became CEO of Australian Retirement Trust on Monday after his firm, Sunsuper, merged with larger rival QSuper to manage about A$230 billion in retirement savings for more than two million workers. It’s currently in the process of another tie-up with Australia Post Superannuation Scheme and other corporate plans that will add another A$8.5 billion by June 30, Reilly said.

The increased size doesn’t mean it will follow AustralianSuper’s path with offshore offices and in-house investment management, Reilly said. Instead, the Brisbane-based fund will leverage its larger asset base to cut fees with outside managers that include Reilly’s former employer State Street Corp., and Queensland Investment Corp.

“The scale helps get the price down,” he said. “And also, you’re getting access to some of the best and brightest minds in the investment world.”

