(Bloomberg) -- Digital activity uses a huge amount of electricity. And the semiconductors that make all that clicking possible are nearing the limit of efficiency, constrained by inescapable laws of science. Now researchers are racing to perfect new kinds of chips that use much less power and handle much more data.On this episode of The Spark, we explain how the next generation of technology at the very heart of modern society could fight global warming while turbocharging the flow of data on all the electronics we use.

