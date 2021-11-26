New Covid Variant Most Worrying Yet, Top U.K. Adviser Warns

(Bloomberg) --

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is the “most worrying” yet, a senior U.K. government health adviser said.

Susan Hopkins, the U.K. Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, told BBC Radio the variant had around “30 different mutations that seem relevant” -- double those seen in the highly-transmissible delta variant.

What We Know About the New Virus Variant That’s Rocking Markets

The U.K. announced Thursday night it will temporarily ban flights from South Africa and five neighboring countries in an attempt to limit the spread. No cases have yet been confirmed in the U.K.

Fears that a new strain could fuel outbreaks, potentially evading vaccines and complicating efforts to reopen economies, sent a wave of selling across global markets Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.