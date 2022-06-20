(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will soon announce a new date for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to submit the final volumes of the report of a judicial panel that spent almost four years probing state graft, the presidency said, casting doubt on expectations it would happen on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zondo discussed the timing of the handover of the final commission report on Monday morning, Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Twitter. This follows after the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture said on June 18 the electronic report would be submitted to the president on Sunday and there would be a handover ceremony late on Monday.

The panel probed allegations of corruption during the rule of former President Jacob Zuma. Findings released so far showed evidence of graft and racketeering and made recommendations that law-enforcement agencies investigate several former executives of state-owned companies, ex-ministers and some current members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

