(Bloomberg) -- The next Dutch government must be rigorous in minding its finances, according the country’s central bank chief.

“There are a couple of big expense items that are coming at us,” Klaas Knot said on Dutch NPO1 channel on Sunday. “The cabinet is inheriting a budget that is very much in order,” but it is facing higher interest-rate burden, costs related to the aging population, and increased climate and healthcare expenses, he said.

Parties in the Netherlands are still struggling to form a new government after Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party delivered a shock election victory on Nov. 22.

Wilders was forced to abandon his bid to become prime minister on Wednesday, in a compromise to push forward talks to form a right-wing cabinet. But bad blood from the negotiations may hamper the functioning of the next administration and could be a persistent source of instability.

Knot advised that the budget deficit should be limited to 2% of economic output and that the new government “try to find space under the 2% to indeed take away some of these choke-points with investments.”

“Invest in particular in the housing market, because a lot of people’s disgruntlement has to do with how the housing market has been thrown off balance,” he said. “Think critically about which type of migration you want and which do you find less useful for an economy that is characterized by scarcities.”

Knot, who is a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, also highlighted that rarity of inflation being tackled with such little damage to the economy and a real recession being avoided.

Still, he acknowledged the discrepancy between the macro situation of the overall economy and the micro reality of individual households.

