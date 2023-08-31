New ECB Inflation Outlook to Be Similar to June, Guindos Says

(Bloomberg) -- New forecasts will show that the European Central Bank’s inflation outlook hasn’t changed much over the summer even though prospects for the economy worsened, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.

Still, policymakers haven’t yet drawn any conclusions on whether such an outcome would warrant another interest-rate increase next month or a pause, he said on a panel in Santander, Spain.

“For September, the decision is open,” he said, adding that the ECB is still waiting for some data to arrive. Forecasts “for economic growth are worse than we had projected in June, while inflation projections are similar to what we had in June.”

The comments offer an early glimpse into one of the ECB’s most well-guarded inputs into policy decisions. Last time, inflation was seen remaining above the 2% target through the end of 2025, with quarterly growth rates of 0.3% or above.

Guindos argued that the latest data point to weaker economic activity in the third quarter and probably also in the fourth. He added that the ECB is “entering the final stretch” of its tightening cycle, with any future decisions depending on second-round effects and inflation expectations.

His comments come after Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said earlier on Thursday that the region’s growth prospects are more dire than officials predicted in June. At the same time, she added, underlying inflation remains “stubbornly high.”

Euro-area inflation stopped slowing in August and remained stuck at 5.3% — more than 2 1/2 times above the ECB’s goal.

