New Election in Spain Is the Most Likely Scenario, JPMorgan Says

(Bloomberg) -- Spain is likely heading for new elections as Catalan separatist conditions for supporting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s efforts to stay in office look too radical for his Socialist party to stomach, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanchez is still trying to patch together enough support to be able to form a new government after a vote in July produced no clear winner but appeared to give him a chance of remaining in power. His strategy rests on sealing a pact with Catalan secessionist party Junts per Catalunya, whose leader Carles Puigdemont has emerged as kingmaker in the process.

“In our view, a second election in December, or more likely, January is now the most likely outcome, as early Catalan requests seem too harsh to broker an agreement,” JPMorgan analyst Marco Protopapa said in a Sept. 14 report.

Puigdemont has said that support for Sanchez is conditional on an amnesty law that would benefit him and hundreds of other activists facing legal sanction for their involvement in a failed 2017 bid to split Catalonia from Spain.

He’s also calling for the recognition of Catalonia’s legitimate right to independence and wants Catalan to be included as an official European Union language.

The Catalan demands could ignite conflicts with the judiciary and Constitutional Court, as well as provoking broader social conflict, Protopapa said. That’s why the gap between the two camps “looks too far to be bridged,” even if the prediction is a “close call,” he said.

Meanwhile, King Felipe VI has tasked the conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo with taking a first stab at trying to form a government after his People’s Party won the most seats in the July vote.

Feijoo will face an investiture vote on Sept. 26 and 27, but looks likely to lose, given that he has failed to seal agreements that would give him the majority in parliament that would enable him to take power.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.