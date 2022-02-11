New Eli Lilly Antibody Cleared by U.S. for Use Against Omicron

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators cleared a new Eli Lilly & Co. monoclonal antibody for patients at high risk of mild to moderate Covid-19, after a similar therapy developed by the company turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted an emergency authorization for the treatment, called bebtelovimab, for use in patients 12 and older with confirmed Covid-19 who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, and for whom other treatment options aren’t accessible or clinically appropriate.

The therapy will add to small but growing arsenal of treatments available to doctors as the omicron wave continues to cause elevated infection levels across the country. On Thursday, the U.S. government struck a $720 million deal with Lilly for 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab.

An older Eli Lilly antibody cocktail was pulled from U.S. treatment programs after it proved ineffective against the new strain, which accounts for almost all U.S. cases of the disease.

Lab tests of bebtelovimab demonstrate that it neutralizes omicron and the BA.2 subvariant that is also spreading in some countries.

