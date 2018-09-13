New Erdogan Law Forces Contracts in Turkey to Be Made in Liras

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published an executive decree that forces contracts between two entities in Turkey to be made in liras rather than foreign currencies.

The measure applies to contracts on the buying and selling of any kind of property, real estate, transportation, financial leasing, leasing, services and products, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday. Economists debated the scope of the law, and the Treasury didn’t immediately clarify.

The law exempts some contracts on conditions specified by ministries, it said, without elaborating. Many of Turkey’s largest government contracts, including for construction and operation of airports, toll roads and bridges, are priced in dollars or euros.

The decree says that any existing contracts that are priced in or indexed to foreign currencies should be restated in liras within 30 days. The measure otherwise goes into effect immediately.

First Protests

The measure will create “total chaos" and is probably impossible to implement within the timeframe allotted, according to Hulusi Belgu, head of the Turkish shopping malls investors association. He said the sector had $15 billion in debt and that 70 percent of all shopping mall rent contracts were priced in foreign currency.

“How will this debt be repaid if contracts are converted to liras?" Belgu asked by phone on Thursday. “Besides that, no one knows what exchange rate will be used. There will be a big difference between the exchange rate that renters and owners want.”

Belgu said that his association was hoping for exemptions, and clarifications from the Treasury and Finance Ministry in secondary regulations.

The decree comes as the lira has lost 40 percent of its value so far this year. The central bank meets at 2 p.m. to decide on interest rates, with investors pushing for an increase of several hundred basis points to restore credibility and backstop the currency.

