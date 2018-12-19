(Bloomberg) -- Popdog, a new company formed to capitalize on the burgeoning esports market, has raised $9 million in venture capital and acquired Loaded, the business that manages Ninja and other video-game stars.

Popdog was founded by Alexander Garfield, who has run esports teams and will serve as chief executive officer. Loaded, the company that manages Ninja, is being folded into the business, along with analytics firm NoScope and advisory firm Catalyst Sports & Media.

Esports competitions pit top gamers against one each other, with fans watching in stadiums or online. It’s emerged as one of the fastest-growing niches in the entertainment industry, attracting investors along the way. The backers of Popdog include Maker Funds and Korea Investment Partners.

Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, has become a star this year by streaming his playing of Fortnite, a shooting game. He has more than 20 million followers on YouTube.

