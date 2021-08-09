(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Washington said the Biden administration engaged in “gamesmanship” last week by extending an eviction moratorium in areas hit hard by Covid-19, even after the Supreme Court indicated that only Congress could do so.

At a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich expressed skepticism over the new ban, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argued became necessary as the Delta variant of the virus spread. Landlord groups have challenged the policy, arguing the administration knew it wouldn’t past muster with the courts and had bowed to political pressure.

A previous nationwide moratorium expired in July after it was upheld in a 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who cast the pivotal vote, argued at the time that any extension would require legislative action.

“It’s really hard in light of the Supreme Court’s decision,” Friedrich said, “to conclude that there’s not a degree of gamesmanship going on.”

The judge said she will rule “in the near future” on the request by landlords to overturn the new moratorium, which the government said would stay in place until October.

