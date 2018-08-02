(Bloomberg) -- Do you think big tech stocks are due for a rebound or will they keep falling? There’s a new exchange-traded product for that...and that.

REX Shares LLC listed three derivatives stuffed exchange-traded notes Thursday that enable investors to go long or short the NYSE FANG+ Index of 10 “highly-traded growth stocks,” including Facebook Inc., Amazon.com. Inc., Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

The new ETNs -- which carry the MicroSectors brand and offer inverse, two-time long or two-times short positions -- join Rex’s already-existing three-times leveraged notes tracking the FANG index. The notes were created in partnership with Bank of Montreal and charge a fee of $9.50 for every $1,000 invested.

“FANG stocks have been actively traded this year,” Greg King, founder and chief executive officer of REX Shares, said in a statement. “Our MicroSectors suite gives sophisticated investors and traders the tools to express views on that large-cap part of the market.”

The trend for leveraged exchange-traded products is back in vogue, as issuers keep pushing out new vehicles offering double or triple exposure to trendy stocks and sectors. With technology shares recently starting to bleed as a result of FANG stocks cratering, the debut of two new vehicles to short the group seems impeccably timed.

Others, however, are strongly warning against it.

“FANG is not growth and how the rest of the universe is doing, it’s not a sector, it’s not an industry,” said Yana Barton, equity portfolio manager at Eaton Vance. “The unfortunate thing is it’s a catchy acronym that has taken hold and has created all these synthetic instruments that somehow have allowed us to believe that it’s the only way to invest in growth investment.”

