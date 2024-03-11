(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Parts of Texas and the Great Plains will likely see hot, dry and windy conditions that will raise fire risks on Monday, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. The area covered includes the Texas Panhandle, where the Smokehouse Creek Fire is almost contained.

Red flag fire warnings have been posted in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming, the National Weather Service said.

Strong down sloping winds coming out of the Rocky Mountains will spread throughout the area, according to a forecast written by Emily Thornton, a fire weather forecaster at the center. The onset of spring has lead to small vegetation starting to grow, which could provide fuel for any fires that start. In addition, as winds rise to 20 miles per hour to 25 mph humidity levels will drop.

Elevated and critical conditions will continue through Wednesday across parts of West Texas, the Storm Prediction Center said.

In other weather news:

Wind: Advisories are up across most of Mid Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City, as gusts may approach 50 miles per hour on Monday, the National Weather Service said. The winds could throw around unsecured objects as well as knock down tree limbs causing power outages, the weather service said. The winds are forecast to last through 11 p.m.

Tropics: A pair of cyclones have spun up in the Indian Ocean. Tropical Storm Filipo is bearing down on Mozambique’s coast, where it’s forecast to make landfall south of the port city of Beira on Tuesday, bringing winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) an hour and torrential rain. The second cyclone may approach Australia's west coast later in the week as a strong tropical storm.

--With assistance from Matthew Hill.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.