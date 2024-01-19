(Bloomberg) -- New foreign direct investment into China fell last year to the lowest level in the three years, as companies in Hong Kong and overseas became less willing to put new money into the mainland.

New actually utilized foreign investment in 2023 was 1.1 trillion yuan ($153 billion), according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday. That was 8% lower than in 2022, which was the highest on record in comparable data going back to 2014.

The ministry declared last year to be “the year of investing in China.” But the slowing economy and falling financial markets, a weak rebound from Covid, a series of investigations on foreign firms, and the arrest of a Japanese executive all combined to dampen companies’ willingness to put more money into the country.

Earlier this year, the ministry came out with 24 specific reforms to encourage more foreign investment, but only small actions have been taken so far.

Beijing has started allowing people from 11 countries to enter visa-free as it seeks to boost investment and inbound tourism, which was decimated during Covid and hasn’t recovered since.

Japan is an example of a major foreign investor that has pulled back from China. A survey of more than 1,700 Japanese firms in the country found that most of them have either cut or maintained investments last year. A majority of them don’t have a positive outlook for 2024.

Factors compelling them to freeze or cut investment varied. Some in the survey cited over-investment and concerns demand won’t recover, while others said they were worried about decoupling, China’s anti-spy law and data export rules.

For US companies, calculating the potential upside for investing in China has become more complicated, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon. Potential investors have to be “a little worried” because “the risk-reward has changed dramatically,” he said this week in a CNBC interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A high-level delegation of Japanese business leaders will visit Beijing next week, where they will meet with officials from China’s Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission. They may push for the restart of visa-free entry to China — cited in the survey as a top concern and a factor costing Japanese firms the opportunity to expand business in China.

