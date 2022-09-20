(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission’s newest Democrat plans to call on the agency to bring back enforcement of a rarely used price discrimination law that would let it probe large buyers like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. who force sellers to give them better terms than competitors.

Alvaro Bedoya, who joined the agency in May, will during a speech in Minneapolis on Thursday suggest the agency resurrect the Robinson-Patman Act, two people familiar with his thinking, who asked not to be identified, said. The remarks will be his first outlining his antitrust views since joining the FTC.

Passed in 1936 to help protect small business, Robinson-Patman bars suppliers from charging retailers different prices for the same products.

The law has fallen out of favor and the FTC hasn’t brought a case since the 1990s. But small business groups and some members of Congress have pushed the agency to bring back enforcement in the wake of pandemic supply chain disruptions, which they allege have harmed lower-income and rural consumers the most as suppliers offer their biggest customers the best pricing, packaging and access to products in short supply.

FTC Chair Lina Khan has called for greater Robinson-Patman enforcement in her academic writing. In June, the agency issued a policy statement on enforcement against illegal prescription drug rebates that said the FTC would use the price-discrimination law to target rebates or fees paid in exchange for excluding lower cost drugs.

Bedoya’s confirmation in May cleared the way for bolder privacy and antitrust enforcement under Khan, who has pushed for progressive policies aimed at limiting the power of big corporations. Bedoya, a former professor and privacy expert at Georgetown University Law School, brings expertise on the intersection of privacy and technology to the agency.

