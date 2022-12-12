(Bloomberg) -- The person in charge of restructuring crypto giant FTX told lawmakers that the company’s spectacular collapse was due to failures by its previous leaders.

“The FTX Group’s collapse appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals,” John J. Ray III said in remarks prepared for a hearing in the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

